Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06. Chase has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,037,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

