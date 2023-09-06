Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $204.26 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.