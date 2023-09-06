Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,254 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth $219,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRG remained flat at $10.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

