CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.26 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

