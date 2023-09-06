Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 0.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

GBDC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.58%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

