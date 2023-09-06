Callodine Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

PLYM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,113. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $987.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

