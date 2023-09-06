Callodine Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 354,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

