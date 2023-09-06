Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.79.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.