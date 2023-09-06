Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $300.41. 7,097,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,531,102. The firm has a market cap of $773.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

