Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 982,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,431. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.45. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

