Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 1,458,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

