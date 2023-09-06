Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.93. 1,107,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

