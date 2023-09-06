Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 57,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

