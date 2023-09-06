Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,858 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 3,161,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,510,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

