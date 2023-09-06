Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,773 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $125,005,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,290. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

