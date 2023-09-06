Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.44 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

