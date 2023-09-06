Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BCS decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

