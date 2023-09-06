Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,228,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.2% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,317,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $947.75. 65,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $906.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

