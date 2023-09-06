Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 87,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,975. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

