Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
