Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on ADP
Insider Activity
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
