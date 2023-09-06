Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

