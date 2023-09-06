Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,734 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.22. 370,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

