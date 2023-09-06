Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

