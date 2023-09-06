Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes $15.63 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,628,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

