Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 31,438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

