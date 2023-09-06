Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.58. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.