Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $433.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.54%. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

