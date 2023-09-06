Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $448.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

