Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,942,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,041,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

