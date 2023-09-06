Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $870.49. 705,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $875.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.62.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

