Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. 847,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,671. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

