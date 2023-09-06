Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,914,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,603,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.