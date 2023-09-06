Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.