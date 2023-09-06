Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.42)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.51). The company issued revenue guidance of $642-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.34 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.48.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

