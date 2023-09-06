Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.39) EPS.

Asana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.48.

View Our Latest Report on Asana

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.