Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.