Argent Trust Co Buys 171 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 639,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

