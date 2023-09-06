Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $227.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,406. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

