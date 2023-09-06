Analyzing Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mangoceuticals and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Progyny has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Progyny 5.15% 12.19% 8.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,872.64 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Progyny $786.91 million 4.50 $30.36 million $0.49 75.71

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Summary

Progyny beats Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.