AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,498 shares during the quarter. AltEnergy Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 20.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 157.6% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 772,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 472,898 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAE stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,452. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

