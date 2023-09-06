Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.83 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 120,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

