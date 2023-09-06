Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.