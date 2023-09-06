Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

