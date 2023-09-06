Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AE opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.92% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

