1,051 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $269.97. 136,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.05 and its 200-day moving average is $289.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $268.75 and a one year high of $343.47.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.