WMS Partners LLC Sells 786 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,483,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,963,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

