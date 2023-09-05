WMS Partners LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.