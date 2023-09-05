WMS Partners LLC Sells 5,951 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,649,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

