WMS Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,074,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.