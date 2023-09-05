WMS Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. The firm has a market cap of $239.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

